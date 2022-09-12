If you could pick anyone to make up a fantasy starting eleven, who would it be? And just how good would that team be?

Would 11 really good players make a really good team or would it flop? That, of course, is something we could only speculate on.

But we can certainly go ahead and pick our League One dream team.

With the help of the whoscored.com website we’ve selected the best possible team from League One this season, based on a 4-4-2 formation.

It’s certainly a team that will get people talking, with what might be considered an unlikely back four, with plenty of big name players also failing to win selection.

1. Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient) Lawrence Vigouroux has been the best goalkeeper this season, with just four goals conceded in seven games for the league leaders.

2. Michee Efete (Grimsby Town) Michee Efete has impressed for newly-promoted Grimsby Town and steps in to our right back slot.

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) Stevenage have very much been a surprise package this season. They have only concede six times in seven games, with Carl Piergianni playing a massive part in that rock-solid back-line.

4. Rod McDonald (Crewe Alexandra) Rod McDonald has already shown his worth for Crewe after joining following his release from Carlisle United in the summer.