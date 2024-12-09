'Maybe some are worrying' - Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann demands mentality switch

Grant McCann wants Doncaster Rovers to start going for the jugular as they bid to firm up their league form.

Rovers are still well-positioned for a tilt at automatic promotion but a series of frustrating draws have halted momentum slightly.

The latest came last weekend, when a well-drilled Cheltenham held them to a 2-2 stalemate at the Eco-Power Stadium. The game was a microcosm of Rovers' problems at home this term. They conceded the first goal sloppily and then spent the match chasing it. Thankfully they came from behind twice but it extended their winless run at home to five games - a sequence that has seen them draw four and lose one, conceding first on all five occasions.

Against the Robins, McCann's side equalised just after half-time with a terrific George Broadbent strike that seemed to lift the Rovers fans out of their slumber. But barely a minute later Cheltenham restored their lead and the hosts were left chasing the game once more.

Thankfully they did, but McCann suggests that maybe some of his players need to have a different way of thinking after scoring.

"When we score my first thought is 'ok, let's go again and get another one'," a clearly irked McCann said, when reviewing the latest struggles, particularly in DN4.

"I think we need to maybe switch our mindset. Maybe not enough of the team right now is thinking 'let's go and score again'. Maybe some are worrying about the other side, to not concede.

"I want the team to think about scoring again. Maybe there is a bit of that (at the moment)."

Rovers' next league assignment sees them make the trip down to the capital on Saturday to face AFC Wimbledon.