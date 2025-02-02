'May sound crazy' - Grant McCann makes big Ben Close prediction after recent Doncaster Rovers exit

Ben Close has left Rovers on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Grant McCann has explained his reasoning behind allowing Ben Close to depart Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder is one of the longest-serving players in the squad but has struggled for first team football this season. He suffered a long-term knee injury at the start of 2024 and despite returning to availability in September he has had to make do largely with cameos.

McCann sanctioned a loan switch to National League side Eastleigh over the weekend with Close, 28, making a quickfire debut in their FA Trophy defeat to Altrincham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's huge for Ben, it really is," McCann said of the decision. "He's had a tough time since his injury. He missed all of pre-season but he's in good form. And when I say that, he trains magnificently every single day. His attitude is outstanding.

"I owed it to him to get him some minutes before the end of the season."

McCann also made the admission that should Rovers achieve their aim of promotion to the third tier, then he believes Close would be a huge asset to the squad.

"This may sound crazy but if we can get into League One he will be outstanding at that level. He knows that level inside out. I wanted to be fair to Ben and let him go to Eastleigh because it'll put him in the best place for next season."

Rovers' win over MK Dons made it four on the bounce in the league as they trimmed the gap to leaders Walsall down to seven points. They head to Chesterfield on Thursday night.