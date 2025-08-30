Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw felt his side "definitely" deserved at least a share of the spoils against Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side edged a South Yorkshire derby that was ultimately low on quality; Owen Bailey's first half header the difference between the two teams.

Despite starting the stronger, the Millers couldn't find a way past Thimothee Lo-Tutala with the home stopper forced into just a handful of notable saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should definitely have got some points out of that game but we didn't," reflected Hamshaw post-match.

"(It's) very frustrating. I can break the game down tactically but I feel like all Rotherham fans - I'm gutted we lost the game 1-0.

"I can come in here and say we were the better team for a large percentage of that game - I thought they had a bad 20 minutes before half-time - but it stings, that one.

"It doesn't matter how we started, how we finished, we've got to be better in certain areas, we've got to do better things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The raw emotion at the minute hurts. We've had two games against local rivals and people can dress it up how they want and say there's improvements and this, that and the other but that's two defeats, and that's what we're here for.

"It's quite clear to see we're winning and losing games at both ends of the pitch and unfortunately not good enough at the moment."

He added: “We started off really well. We needed that goal just after half-time because Donny couldn't get out, Grant made a lot of changes. Probably that fluidity Donny have with Grant having his players longer and the bit of bounce from promotion that they're still carrying. The goal was a good header but we should pick the man up, and that's the frustration.”

Rovers have a midweek assignment in the EFL Trophy at home to Everton's under-21s before another home derby in the league next Saturday when Bradford City visit DN4.