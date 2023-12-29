Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann committed to 'project' despite dismal form
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been over a month since Doncaster’s last league win and the dismal run of form has sent the club sliding dangerously close to the League Two relegation zone. The abject run has been disheartening for fans but McCann has reaffirmed his commitment to improvement.
He said: “There’s a lot of work to do and it’s not going to happen in just a couple of weeks. It’s going to take a bit of time for us to get going again. That’s what we’re looking forward to, us as coaches, to try to improve this team.
“This is going to be a project and I’m looking forward to rebuilding this football club. It doesn’t change because we’ve lost the last three games and conceded goals. I’m looking forward to rebuilding this club and I will - there’s no doubt about that.
“Myself and my staff will get to the bottom of the issues and make sure we try to move forward and improve all the time.”
Although keen to stress Doncaster will be rebuilt, McCann has not shied away from his side’s issues. After the recent defeat to Notts County, he accused his players of not working hard enough for each other in possession.
He said: “I just feel at the minute we’re playing individually a bit rather than as a team. We’re not working hard enough for each other in possession and we’re not defending well enough which is costing us."
The trip to Mansfield promises to be a tricky one, as the Stags are flying high in third place. They sit just five points behind league leaders Stockport County.
McCann said: “I’m looking forward to the next game and I’m trying to think about what players we’ll have fit and available for another tough game at Mansfield.”