Mansfield Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Grant McCann pleased with Rovers' 'bravery' in hard fought draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rovers had lost three straight coming into the game but manager Grant McCann said there was no need for panic and so it proved as they hit back to earn a point.
McCann said: “I thought that was a good performance and a good point on the road.
“We had asked the players to be a bit braver and take more risks which we did today. We were much more in control.
“Mansfield changed their shape three times which was credit to us in how we played.
“We had some good opportunities before and after we conceded.
“Mansfield should have had a penalty too as Johnson was brought down and I think the referee was chasing the game a bit from there.
“We knew we had that performance in us.
“We played a diamond as we thought it was the best shape to play against Mansfield. We’ve watched them and they are a good team, very efficient, they work hard, they have got good players and they are dangerous.
“It has taken Nigel Clough three or four years to build this group he’s got and they will probably go on and achieve promotion.”
Mansfield got the opener on 21 minutes when Stephen Quinn floated over a great cross from the left and Callum Johnson buried it with a powerful diving header.
But on 59 minutes Jack Senior set up Joe Ironside and, after Aden Flint blocked his first shot, he curled home a great follow-up to earn a point for the visitors.