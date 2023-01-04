Forward Rashford is in red-hot form for club and country but took time out of his busy schedule to watch Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The 25-year-old was in the crowd to support his friend and former Red Devils teammate Ro-Shaun Williams, who impressed at the heart of Doncaster’s defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to him after the game and he said he thought we played well and could have scored more goals,” revealed Williams.

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring Manchester United's third goal against AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford (photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

"I always speak to him about football after my games, or if I go to his games, just as you would with any of your mates.”

The pair had been junior football team-mates at Fletcher Moss Rangers before coming through the academy at Manchester United together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams said: “I have known him since I was a kid. I see him as more like my family.

"It’s just like my mum or dad coming to watch me, or my brother. Obviously you want to play well in front of your family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just because of who he is it doesn’t make a difference.

"If one of my mates who works at Amazon came to the game I would still want to play good because he’s taken time out of his day to come and watch me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, Williams put in one of his best displays in a Rovers shirt yet with Rashford watching on, having struggled for consistency since signing last summer.

Rashford is enjoying a great run of form on the pitch and has scored 12 goals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also scored three goals for England during the Qatar World Cup.

But it hasn’t always been plain sailing for him either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The difficult times and pressure I go through is nothing compared to him,” said Williams.

"I have seen him go through a longer difficult period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am privileged to be able to drive into football, train, play the game and have fun with the boys.

"All my family are OK, they are all healthy. Some people go through a lot of difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad