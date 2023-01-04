Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford praises Doncaster Rovers’ performance in Carlisle United win
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was impressed with what he saw from Doncaster Rovers in their 2-1 win over Carlisle United.
Forward Rashford is in red-hot form for club and country but took time out of his busy schedule to watch Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.
The 25-year-old was in the crowd to support his friend and former Red Devils teammate Ro-Shaun Williams, who impressed at the heart of Doncaster’s defence.
"I spoke to him after the game and he said he thought we played well and could have scored more goals,” revealed Williams.
"I always speak to him about football after my games, or if I go to his games, just as you would with any of your mates.”
The pair had been junior football team-mates at Fletcher Moss Rangers before coming through the academy at Manchester United together.
Williams said: “I have known him since I was a kid. I see him as more like my family.
"It’s just like my mum or dad coming to watch me, or my brother. Obviously you want to play well in front of your family and friends.
"Just because of who he is it doesn’t make a difference.
"If one of my mates who works at Amazon came to the game I would still want to play good because he’s taken time out of his day to come and watch me.”
Still, Williams put in one of his best displays in a Rovers shirt yet with Rashford watching on, having struggled for consistency since signing last summer.
Rashford is enjoying a great run of form on the pitch and has scored 12 goals this season.
He also scored three goals for England during the Qatar World Cup.
But it hasn’t always been plain sailing for him either.
"The difficult times and pressure I go through is nothing compared to him,” said Williams.
"I have seen him go through a longer difficult period.
"I am privileged to be able to drive into football, train, play the game and have fun with the boys.
"All my family are OK, they are all healthy. Some people go through a lot of difficult times.
"I just feel thankful, I thank God and when I’m here I try to perform my best.”