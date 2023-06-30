Managerless Doncaster Rovers Belles face more uncertainty after key figure quits

The ex-Hartlepool and Rochdale CEO departs after four years and has been temporarily replaced by Chris Wood, formerly head of women’s football and girls academy manager at Tamworth FC.

It is understood Buxton’s former assistant, Daniel Solts, has also left Belles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green told The Free Press: “I’ve taken it as far as I can. Nick leaving was a big blow, I thought we’d build up a great team from when we took over.

Club Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin (left) alongside now-departed Doncaster Rovers Belles chief executive Russ Green.

"I thought we were in such a great position to push on next season. I thought ‘I’d put my heart and soul into this for four years, I don’t really want to start again’.

"There’s no animosity, I’ll just call it a day. My next step is the golf course.”

Fourth-tier Belles finished second in the Women's National League Division One Midlands last season and reached the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was hoped greater resources would be put into the women’s team for next season, but a source told The Free Press they were not forthcoming.

Belles will compete in the Women's National League Division One North next season following a league restructure.

The club claimed the appointment of a new manager is “set to be finalised in due course.”

Club Doncaster CEO, Gavin Baldwin, said: “I’d like to place on record my heartfelt thanks to Russ for his time and great work with the Belles over the last four years. He has provided us with a great platform from which we can continue to build the Belles back up and is a character that will be sorely missed at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have full confidence in Chris Wood that he will lead a united club into the new campaign with common objectives and great energy. He has an excellent track record and has fully embraced the challenge ahead.”

Baldwin added: “Plans are already in place for the new season and we feel we have made the necessary resources available to support those goals.