Major update on Doncaster Rovers manager search as shortlist is finalised

Doncaster Rovers hope to appoint their next manager/head coach before Christmas

Around 140 applications were received for the role ahead of last Friday’s deadline with the shortlist confirmed on Monday.

Five candidates have been invited for interviews, which are due to begin on Monday with hope that the process will be completed before Christmas.

Among those to be invited is current caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey, who is considered a live contender for the role.

It has previously been the policy of the Rovers board to take interim managers through the interview process to aid their development, even if they have little chance of landing the job.

But McSheffrey is understood to be a strong contender to secure the job on a permanent basis, having impressed sections of the Rovers hierarchy since the dismissal of Richie Wellens a fortnight ago.

The board are continuing to assess all options for the type of individual they will appoint to replace Wellens.

Of the other four candidates aside from McSheffrey invited for interview, two are potential appointments as head coach while the other two would be managers.

Current bookmakers’ favourite Graham Coughlan is not on the list, nor is former Newport County boss Michael Flynn or ex-Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook.

All four have decent experience in management, backed up in most cases with extensive work on coaching staff. All boast time in charge in the Championship while two have managed in the Premier League, and the others across the EFL.

Following the appointment, Rovers are set to act quickly to appoint support staff. Should one of the options for a head coach role be selected, the club will look to bring in a head of football operations/director of football as soon as possible.

A good portion of the applications received for the manager’s job would lend themselves to such a role, while the club’s hierarchy have also assessed other suitable individuals.

The appointment of a set piece coach is also high on the agenda.

Away from the manager search, Rovers are due to hold a player recruitment meeting on Thursday where several potential signings are to be lined up, subject to the new manager’s approval.

