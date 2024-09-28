'Madness', 'Lack of confidence' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from chastening Chesterfield loss

The hosts finished with nine men after both Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson were sent off in the second half for an out-of-sorts Rovers.
Chesterfield were roared on by a sold-out 3,000 following from Derbyshire and after a sustained period of bossing possession the visitors made the breakthrough just after the half-hour mark. Former Rovers man Liam Mandeville whipped in a wicked free-kick and Chey Dunkley met it with an emphatic stooping header.
Rovers made two changes at half-time - Billy Sharp and Joseph Olowu coming on as they changed shape to a three at the back - but their new plan was in tatters just minutes after the restart when they found themselves down to ten men.
Luke Molyneux, who was booked right on half-time for dissent, got another yellow for kicking the ball away after the referee had blown.
Rovers then conceded a penalty shortly after when sub Ephraim Yeboah was penalised for a handball; Paddy Madden firing home the spot-kick.
There was more misery to come for the hosts when Tom Anderson was shown a straight red by whistler James Bell - whose performance left plenty to be desired - for an apparent show of dissent.
Sub James Berry then waltzed through and fired home a third late on to rub salt in the wounds.
Here's how we rated the Rovers players:
