'Madness', 'Lack of confidence' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from chastening Chesterfield loss

The hosts finished with nine men after both Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson were sent off in the second half for an out-of-sorts Rovers.

Chesterfield were roared on by a sold-out 3,000 following from Derbyshire and after a sustained period of bossing possession the visitors made the breakthrough just after the half-hour mark. Former Rovers man Liam Mandeville whipped in a wicked free-kick and Chey Dunkley met it with an emphatic stooping header.

Rovers made two changes at half-time - Billy Sharp and Joseph Olowu coming on as they changed shape to a three at the back - but their new plan was in tatters just minutes after the restart when they found themselves down to ten men.

Luke Molyneux, who was booked right on half-time for dissent, got another yellow for kicking the ball away after the referee had blown.

Rovers then conceded a penalty shortly after when sub Ephraim Yeboah was penalised for a handball; Paddy Madden firing home the spot-kick.

There was more misery to come for the hosts when Tom Anderson was shown a straight red by whistler James Bell - whose performance left plenty to be desired - for an apparent show of dissent.

Sub James Berry then waltzed through and fired home a third late on to rub salt in the wounds.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 4 Would be harsh to pick fault with him for the opener. Other than that he didn't have too much to do but was a bit dicey in playing out from the back.

2 . Jamie Sterry 4 Looked neat on the ball going forward in patches, but struggled up against Dobra, who had the beating of him. Hooked at half-time as McCann changed shape.

3 . Tom Anderson 3 Did his usual stuff and won plenty of headers but will be disappointed with his role as Chesterfield carved Rovers open at will at times. Lost his head when he became the second player to be dismissed late on.