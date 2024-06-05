Luke Molyneux's words will be music to the ears of Doncaster Rovers supporters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Molyneux shares Grant McCann's desire to go all out for the league title next season.

The winger gave Doncaster Rovers a huge boost last week when he penned a fresh, three-year contract. It provided the fanbase with a major boost as the 26-year-old snubbed offers from higher up the EFL to continue his Rovers adventure. And he's hoping to pick up where he left off and lead the club's charge for automatic promotion having posted 18 goal contributions last term.

After play-off heartache in the semi-finals against Crewe back in May, Rovers boss McCann was bullish about the intentions for 2024-25. Nothing less than a title tilt will do for the Northern Irishman - and star man Molyneux is fully on board with that directive.

"There's no other aim. It's about winning the league straight out," he said, in the wake of his contract news being announced. I think back to how we all were after that Crewe second leg and it makes you think 'I don't want to be in that situation again'.

Luke Molyneux only has one aim for next season - the League Two title. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD).

"It gives us more motivation this time around, to not just get the play-offs but try and aim for those automatic spaces instead. You have to sometimes go through these bad times to really enjoy the good times. We'll remember these things such as the Crewe game. It's just about learning from mistakes.

"The teams that got promoted last year are three big clubs that went up, giving other clubs a big chance to get into those automatic places. There's no reason we can't be right up there next year."

The former Sunderland man also shed more light on why he decided to stay put and resist offers from elsewhere. He says the club shares his ambition to rise through the divisions.

