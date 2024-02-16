Luke Molyneux on his Doncaster Rovers target, his season so far and social media critics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Doncaster Rovers winger has already beaten last term's tally of six. He has two goals and five assists so far and there is still one-third of the campaign to run.

The 25-year-old, one of only three Rovers' players to feature in every league game this term, played a huge role in the opener at Salford City midweek when he beat his man and saw a dangerous centre turned home via an Ammies defender.

Whilst that didn't boost his personal figures, the former Hartlepool man is aiming to build on the seven racked up so far.

"For me personally, and where I play, it's how many people base my season on - stats," he told the Free Press.

"A lot more people are focused on the stats rather than how you actually perform in the game. I feel you could get a goal or an assist in a game but people wouldn't actually know how you've performed. If you build those stats up it obviously looks good. I've done better than last year but I always feel like I can improve and there's plenty of games left so the aim is to get a lot more between now and the end of the season."

It feels like Rovers have turned a corner in recent games. Indeed, they're on their longest unbeaten league run in a year. Not long ago though the players and staff were taking plenty of flak.

Much of it plays out on social media rather than from the terraces, which begs the question: How do players cope with cyber criticism?

For Molyneux, he says it is hard to try and avoid the hard-hitting comments.

"You do try and avoid it and block it out but it's hard," he says. "Sometimes when you are scrolling through Twitter or whatever it does just appear. But as I say you have to block it out and ignore it.

"At the end of the day we're working together as a team day in, day out. We know how much we're giving to the club every day."