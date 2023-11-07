Grant McCann has backed Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux to find the goal trail.

Molyneux has been an ever-present in the team this term with 21 appearances to his name, but has scored just once.

He missed a golden chance to score in Saturday’s FA Cup first-round draw against Accrington Stanley, which might have put Doncaster out of sight.

Molyneux’s form for former club Hartlepool, where he scored 12 goals in the 2021/22 season, saw him attract League One interest before joining Rovers on a two-year deal last summer.

Luke Molyneux has a shot at goal against Accrington Stanley.

But the 25-year-old struggled for goals in his first season in South Yorkshire and netted just three times despite featuring regularly.

His performances have improved under Grant McCann, yet goals remain elusive.

McCann said: “We just need to keep working with Luke, the ability is there.

"Looking back at that chance (against Accrington), he will probably wonder why and how he didn’t score.

"There’s definitely goals in him. He showed that before at this level with Hartlepool.”

Despite his lack of goals Molyneux has been Doncaster’s most creative player this season with four assists and more key passes and crosses per game on average than anyone else.

Primarily a winger, he was used as a shadow striker behind Mo Faal in Joe Ironside’s absence last weekend.

Molyneux previously won praise for his performances in the same role under Danny Schofield.

Discussing his lack of goals, Molyneux said: “I just need to keep getting in the right areas and keep getting on the ball.