Luke Molyneux contract update as report claims Doncaster Rovers breakthrough
It was revealed last week that Rovers had tabled new contracts to Hakeeb Adelakun, Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux.
Now, a report claims there has been a breakthrough with the latter. Pete O'Rourke, a respected transfer specialist, claims that Molyneux has rejected offers from two rival League Two clubs to pen a new deal at Rovers.
He wrote on X/Twitter: "Doncaster Rovers have seen off competition from MK Dons and Gillingham to convince Luke Molyenux to sign a new deal at the club."
Molyneux was one of Rovers' star men as they clinched an unlikely play-off spot in 2023-24. He contributed ten goals and eight assists as Grant McCann's side produced a stunning end to the season before ultimately falling short in the play-off semi-finals to Crewe.
The club are yet to confirm Molyneux's re-signing but if it is made official then it would be another huge shot in the arm to the team's promotion hopes for next season. Earlier this week Joe Sbarra arrived on a free transfer after Rovers beat off competition from other EFL clubs for the highly-rated midfielder.
