Luke Molyneux contract update as report claims Doncaster Rovers breakthrough

Doncaster Rovers supporters are eagerly awaiting updates on the contract offers made to three of their key players.

It was revealed last week that Rovers had tabled new contracts to Hakeeb Adelakun, Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux.

Now, a report claims there has been a breakthrough with the latter. Pete O'Rourke, a respected transfer specialist, claims that Molyneux has rejected offers from two rival League Two clubs to pen a new deal at Rovers.

He wrote on X/Twitter: "Doncaster Rovers have seen off competition from MK Dons and Gillingham to convince Luke Molyenux to sign a new deal at the club."

Molyneux was one of Rovers' star men as they clinched an unlikely play-off spot in 2023-24. He contributed ten goals and eight assists as Grant McCann's side produced a stunning end to the season before ultimately falling short in the play-off semi-finals to Crewe.