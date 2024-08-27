'Lots of pride' - Grant McCann's Everton verdict after Doncaster Rovers suffer Carabao Cup exit

Rovers' chief Grant McCann was proud of his team's display at Goodison.

Grant McCann declared himself proud of his Doncaster Rovers players after they gave Premier League Everton a scare in the Carabao Cup.

Rovers were on the end of a harsh scoreline with the Toffees running out 3-0 winners at Goodison Park, in front of more than 37,000 spectators.

The hosts had to wait almost an hour to break down a stern visiting defence, Dwight McNeil getting the slightest of touches to Tim Iroegbunam's long-range daisycutter.

That seemed to knock the stuffing out of Rovers although they could easily have levelled had Joe Sbarra chosen either side of Jordan Pickford's goal following a bright bit of link-up play with Joe Ironside. That proved costly with Iliman Ndiaye and Beto notching in the space of ten minutes of each other to add gloss to the scoreline for Sean Dyche's beleaguered side.

Speaking to the media post-match, McCann said: "I thought we were good first half, kept the ball well and caused them some problems. We had a few efforts, particularly from set-plays where we looked inventive.

"But second half probably just sums up the differences in terms of quality: we lose the ball once or twice for the goals and they end up in the back of our net.

"I just spoke to the players afterwards about the importance of keeping the ball against higher opposition. I think we did it really well first half before just coming off that a little bit second half. We went too long at times when we could have played.

"But I feel like I've got a brave team who will overcome this, react to this and look forward to Saturday (at Port Vale) now. There's lots of pride tonight. We managed to get plenty of game time into players and we were competitive."

Issuing an update on Tom Nixon, who went off just after Everton's opener, McCann said: "It looks like his ankle. It's unlucky for us that he went down at the time we conceded the first goal and we're out of shape.

"So we'll see. It's a bit early to tell how he is."