'Looks shot', 'testing afternoon' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Northampton loss

Grant McCann swung the changes for this one, with seven alterations from the horror show down at Leyton Orient last time out.

Damola Ajayi, making his full debut, lashed a shot over after a good pick-out from Robbie Gotts early on. Ajayi was then involved with a brilliant, counter-attacking move that Billy Sharp started with a glorious, round-the-corner lay-off into the Tottenham loanee's path. He then played in Glenn Middleton whose fierce shot was saved by the legs of away stopper Ross Fitzsimons.

The breakthrough eventually came just before half-time through an unlikely source. Rovers played a smart sequence of passes and when Ben Close took aim inside the area his shot took a nick off a Northampton player and trickled past the flat-footed Fitzsimons.

Northampton hardly tested Thimothee Lo-Tutala in the Rovers goal, back after an extended period on the bench. The closest was a high, hanging cross that came down with snow on it and was just about scrambled away by a combination of the stopper and his defence.

The visitors wasted no time in restoring parity immediately after the interval when a free-kick from the left found Ethan Wheatley in far too much space and he produced a precise, clipped finish to make it 1-1. Owen Bailey somehow missed with the goal at his mercy from a few yards out as Rovers attempted to retake the lead just after. But they were soon 2-1 down after another error, with Jay McGrath conceding a penalty for a blatant trip on the lively Wheatley.

Sam Hoskins made no mistake from the spot to turn the game on its head. Rovers made a quadruple substitution as McCann rolled the dice in an attempt to get back into it, but another penalty was conceded to give the visitors a golden chance to kill the game off. Ben Close was the fall guy this time, but his goalkeeper Lo-Tutala spared his blushes with a fine stop to keep out Hoskins' second penalty.

That said, Rovers just couldn't muster an equaliser as their winless league run stretched to six matches.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players today:

1 . Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7 Restored to the XI after a spell out of the limelight. A few ropey moments here and there but a terrific penalty save to keep Rovers in it late on.

2 . Sean Grehan 5 In at right-back for the first time since his arrival at Rovers and looked ok in parts, but gave away the free-kick that led to the equaliser. Looked done all ends-up by Fornah at numerous points on what was a testing afternoon.

3 . Jay McGrath 4 McCann kept faith with him but far too many botched passes or overhit balls that sailed through to the goalkeeper. Another mistake when he tripped Wheatley in the box for the spot-kick. Confidence looks shot right now.