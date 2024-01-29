Long-serving Doncaster Rovers man has Bradford City in his sights as he chases Wembley date
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tomorrow night sees Rovers make the short trip to Bradford City for a quarter-final tie. Just two more wins will see Grant McCann's men head to Wembley and anticipation is building within the squad.
After a below-par showing in the league this season, this often much-maligned competition has offered the team a positive distraction so far.
Rovers have racked up four victories from five outings and for Rowe, the aim is to add another win to their tally on Tuesday night.
Speaking to the EFL ahead of the Valley Parade test, the 35-year-old said: "We talked about the fans because who wouldn’t want to go Wembley and fill that up with Doncaster fans?
"That’s been a dream of mine for a while and it would be great if we could achieve it this year. It would mean everything – I wholeheartedly mean that.
“When I first came, we managed to get promotion which was a great feeling. Coming back, I want that back. The Club would definitely appreciate such a positive lift. For us right now, it would be huge and I’d love to deliver that."
Rowe, now in his second spell at Doncaster, has special memories of this competition. He skippered Peterborough to victory over Chesterfield back in 2014.
Recalling that day, he said: "We had a really good league campaign alongside it and helped us get to the final. Our focus changed over different games, so we were able not to put too much pressure on the tournament itself. We enjoyed every round of it and getting to the final was amazing.
“It was personally special for me, being captain. My son walked out with me at Wembley, so it was a magical day and a big occasion. He was really nervous and he was only four, so going into that, he was standing in front of all those fans and walking out"
Back to the present day and Rowe, who has been filling in at left-back of late, knows a difficult hurdle in the Bantams needs to be passed before they can start thinking of a first trip to the national stadium since 2008.
“We played Bradford at home and they got the better of us in the game,” he added. "We’ve had a good look at them. We know exactly what we’re going to expect, especially at their place which is a tough place to go. It’s a local derby, so it’s another big incentive for us.
"Some of the lads haven’t played at Wembley before and it’s good to gauge that with the squad and you’re looking at them people who have been there and go, ‘what can you bring to the next game to encourage us?’ For the players who haven’t, it’s that hunger and desire to reach a major final for your club.”