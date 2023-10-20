Well done to anyone who managed to get across from South Yorkshire. Now there’s just the small matter of three points to play for.

Doncaster know their away form must improve, starting tonight. They have just two wins on the road this term, with the other six trips ending in defeat.

Typically, Tranmere do their best work on their own patch and their interim boss Nigel Adkins will no doubt want to avoid slipping against Grant McCann, whom he signed at Scunthorpe back in 2006. Interestingly, Adkins’ Scunthorpe captain was Cliff Byrne, now Doncaster’s assistant manager.