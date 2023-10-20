LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Tranmere Rovers despite Storm Babet wreaking havoc
Hosts Tranmere have not called a pitch inspection despite the Wirral also suffering its fair share of poor weather today, with more rain forecast throughout the match.
On the pitch, Grant McCann's Doncaster will be looking to make it two wins from two and continue their upward trajectory after a slow start.
But it won't be easy.
Struggling Tranmere have claimed all of their points at home this season.
Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Key Events
Doncaster Rovers team news
Doncaster will be forced into at least one change to the side that beat Sutton last weekend following an injury to Tommy Rowe.
Grant McCann could have as many as 16 first-team players unavailable this evening. Yes, sixteen.
Would imagine Harrison Biggins or George Broadbent might come in for Rowe, so Rovers could line up in their usual 3-5-2 as follows:
Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Owen Bailey, Tom Nixon, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Ben Close, Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal, Joe Ironside
Doncaster beat the weather
Well done to anyone who managed to get across from South Yorkshire. Now there’s just the small matter of three points to play for.
Doncaster know their away form must improve, starting tonight. They have just two wins on the road this term, with the other six trips ending in defeat.
Typically, Tranmere do their best work on their own patch and their interim boss Nigel Adkins will no doubt want to avoid slipping against Grant McCann, whom he signed at Scunthorpe back in 2006. Interestingly, Adkins’ Scunthorpe captain was Cliff Byrne, now Doncaster’s assistant manager.
The pair played in the same side as Joe Murphy, who will start in goal for Tranmere tonight at the age of 42.