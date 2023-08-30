News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Premier League Everton in Carabao Cup round two

Doncaster Rovers welcome Everton to the Eco-Power Stadium in the Carabao Cup second round.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

Rovers could make history against the Toffees tonight. They have never beaten a Premier League team at the Eco-Power Stadium since their move there in 2007.

Both teams head into the clash bottom of their respective leagues and badly in need of a win.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Everton - LIVE

15:58 BST

Remembering the last time Doncaster Rovers played Everton

It was a while back, 38 years in fact!

15:57 BST

Predicted Doncaster Rovers team

15:56 BST

Rovers get up for the cup

No doubt both teams will be looking at tonight’s match as a chance to kick-start their seasons after disappointing starts. For Doncaster, it’s also a chance to make some history, having never beaten a Premier League team at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sean Dyche’s Everton will be desperate to avoid an upset after three defeats from their opening three Premier League games, but Grant McCann has vowed to try and turn this one into a classic cup tie. Expect a raucous atmosphere with a bumper crowd of around 12,000 expected. That could help Rovers raise their game against top-flight opposition.

It’s a huge ask, but stranger things have happened. Bring it on.

