No doubt both teams will be looking at tonight’s match as a chance to kick-start their seasons after disappointing starts. For Doncaster, it’s also a chance to make some history, having never beaten a Premier League team at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sean Dyche’s Everton will be desperate to avoid an upset after three defeats from their opening three Premier League games, but Grant McCann has vowed to try and turn this one into a classic cup tie. Expect a raucous atmosphere with a bumper crowd of around 12,000 expected. That could help Rovers raise their game against top-flight opposition.