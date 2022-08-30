LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Newcastle United under-21s
A youthful Doncaster Rovers side will take on Newcastle Under-21s at the Eco-Power Stadium tonight as the Papa Johns Trophy group stage gets under way.
Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has pledged to make plenty of changes for this evening’s fixture while staying within the rules of the competition, which state EFL clubs must field at least four outfield ‘qualifying players’.
That essentially means first-team regulars, so expect to see several familiar faces as well as development players and youth team prospects.
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:11
Key Events
- Rovers to make numerous changes for first game of Papa Johns Trophy group stage
- The young Magpies are one of 16 Category One academies invited to enter an under-21 side into this season’s competition
- Newcastle’s youngsters made the last-16 of the EFL Trophy in 2018/19
Chance for Rovers
Tavonga Kuleya should score. Kyle Hurst hangs a cross up at the far post but the winger can’t find his feet and apply the finish and ends up flapping at it. That’s his third chance of the night.
Hurst making an impact
He goes on a darting run and finds Jack Raper out wide before taking a shot on from distance which goes over. A really exciting player to watch when he’s driving forward with the ball.
Triple change for Doncaster
Luke Molyneux, Kyle Hurst and Jack Raper are on for Jon Taylor, Jack Goodman and Jack Degruchy.
Taylor was always going to play 45 minutes. Fair to say Degruchy struggled in the first half. Goodman started well but faded a little, although looks like a decent young talent.
Far from a classic. Newcastle have been the better side in the first period and Jones has to be on guard to tip a dipping effort over his bar.
Expect at least one Doncaster change at the break with Taylor coming off. The winger has been one of their brighter sparks.
Good save from Louis Jones
Kyle Crossley takes a shot on from outside the box but the Rovers keeper is equal to it and palms the ball to safety.
One minute added on.
Better from Doncaster
Charlie Seaman breaks down the right-hand side and sends a good delivery into the six-yard box, which is diverted behind for a corner.
Jack Degruchy plays it short to Tavonga Kuleya, who finds James Maxwell. The Scot takes on two players and gets into the box but his delivery is too high for a teammate to connect.
Audacious effort
Joe White, who spent last season on loan at Hartlepool United, tries to beat Louis Jones with a dipping effort from 40 yards, but it goes over the bar.
More sloppy play on the ball from Doncaster led to that chance as they gave the ball away twice in the space of seconds.
Attendance
1,658 with 77 from Newcastle.
Newcastle in control
The visitors have grown in confidence and are seeing more of the ball. They’ve got more fluency in possession than this much-changed Rovers XI but in truth neither side has created a clear-cut chance yet.
Rovers break
Jon Taylor finds Tavonga Kuleya on the left-hand side of the box as Doncaster break away but the young winger is off balance when he strikes the ball and it is taken comfortably.