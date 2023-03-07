LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Harrogate Town at the Eco-Power Stadium

I wouldn’t be surprised if there were no changes from Saturday despite the team not creating many chances. No fresh injuries were reported yesterday, meaning Danny Schofield has the same group of players to pick from tonight.

Caolan Lavery deserves a little run in the side and we would expect Doncaster to see more of the ball tonight, and therefore do more with it going forward. They weren’t too far off against Stockport - remember, you only need one to go in if you keep a clean sheet.