LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Harrogate Town at the Eco-Power Stadium
Doncaster Rovers could cut the gap between themselves and the League Two play-off places to five points with a win over Harrogate Town.
Doncaster claimed a credible point against Stockport on Saturday to put back-to-back defeats behind them but need to get their play-off push back on track quickly with just 13 games to go.
Tonight’s opponents have not won in their last seven matches, but five of those have ended in a draw.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there were no changes from Saturday despite the team not creating many chances. No fresh injuries were reported yesterday, meaning Danny Schofield has the same group of players to pick from tonight.
Caolan Lavery deserves a little run in the side and we would expect Doncaster to see more of the ball tonight, and therefore do more with it going forward. They weren’t too far off against Stockport - remember, you only need one to go in if you keep a clean sheet.
Harrogate’s main threat comes in the form of 11-goal striker Luke Armstrong, who hasn’t missed a game this season.
Rovers: Jonathan Mitchell, James Brown, Tom Anderson, Ben Nelson, Joseph Olowu, Harrison Biggins, Charlie Lakin, Kyle Hurst, Luke Molyneux, Caolan Lavery
Danny Schofield is targeting six points from Doncaster Rovers’ next two matches following a credible draw at Stockport.
And with under a third of the season to go, his side can’t afford to hang around.
“There’s 13 games left and a lot of points to play for, so we need to go full throttle,” said Schofield.
Harrogate have just one win in their last 13 matches, a statistic Schofield feels is deceptive.
He said: “First and foremost, as an opposition coach, I look at how competitive an opponent is.
“The results will tell you everything at the end of the day, but we look deeper at what the performances are like. We feel they are a competitive team.”