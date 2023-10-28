LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster have won six out of their last ten matches in all competitions and could have made it three wins from three against Salford on Tuesday.
Instead, they will be looking to bounce back from that defeat this afternoon.
Grimsby, who will be backed by around 3,000 travelling fans, have lost their last three games and have yet to win on the road this season.
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Mo Faal
Subs: Ian Lawlor, Joseph Olowu, Harrison Biggins, Deji Sotona, Kyle Hurst, Jack Degruchy, Jack Goodman
Grimsby Town: Harvey Cartwright, Michee Efete, Harvey Rodgers, Abo Eisa, Gavan Holohan, Harry Clifton, Danny Amos, Donovan Wilson, Niall Maher, Danny Rose, Kamil Conteh
Subs: Jake Eastwood, Kieran Green, Luke Waterfall, Rekeil Pyke, Arthur Ghanoua, Jamie Andrews, Toby Mullarkey
To changes for Doncaster, with Broadbent and Senior coming in for Olowu and Biggins.
A quick turnaround from Tuesday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Salford for Doncaster and a chance to bounce back against an out-of-form Grimsby, who have lost their last three matches.
The good news is Grant McCann has several more options available to him today with Kyle Hurst and potentially Tyler Roberts both back from injury. Jack Senior also made a succesful return to action on Tuesday after a few weeks out injured. That could see McCann shake things up as he seeks a reaction from his players.
Three points separate the teams before kick-off but a quick look at the form table shows Rovers are on the up and the Mariners are headed in the other direction. But, as they say, football isn’t always that simple.