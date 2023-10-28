LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium

A quick turnaround from Tuesday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Salford for Doncaster and a chance to bounce back against an out-of-form Grimsby, who have lost their last three matches.

The good news is Grant McCann has several more options available to him today with Kyle Hurst and potentially Tyler Roberts both back from injury. Jack Senior also made a succesful return to action on Tuesday after a few weeks out injured. That could see McCann shake things up as he seeks a reaction from his players.