LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Crewe Alexandra in League Two
Fifth-placed Crewe have won four of their last five matches in the league and pulled off an impressive FA Cup upset against Derby County earlier this month.
They warmed up for today's clash at Gresty Road with a midweek win over Newcastle United's Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Doncaster beat Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup replay last time out and enjoyed a free weekend last week after their match against Walsall was called off due to international call-ups.
An extended rest means Grant McCann's side has been able to welcome back key pair Tommy Rowe and Tom Anderson from injury. Both men could feature this afternoon.
Rovers are nineteenth in the fourth tier ahead of kick-off, but have won three out of their last five games.
Their form over the last ten matches puts them fifth in the division - two places behind today's opponents Crewe.
Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers
HT 2-1
Jones pulls off another save right at the death to keep it at 2-1. Doncaster looked like they would benefit from half time before the goal. They definitely need it now. They've been stunned despite a positive opening 30 minutes or so which saw them take the lead. Now they have it all to do.
GOAL - Crewe take the lead
Connor O'Riordan gets in behind and fires past Louis Jones after the ball falls to him in the box after Rovers fail to clear.
Crewe go close again
They're on top again now. Connor O'Riordan is the latest player to go close with a header that just bounces wide.
Tom Anderson booked
He's penalised for thwarting an attack then squaring up to his man.
GOAL - Crewe equalise
Another one-two catches Doncaster out on the left-hand side and Crewe captain Luke Offord - a central defender - is sent through on goal. He puts the ball through the legs of Louis Jones to bring his side level.
Chance for Molyneux now
A half-chance following a spell of Crewe pressure. Molynuex meets a low cross on the edge of the box, but his effort is weak and easily stopped by Crewe keeper Harvey Davies.
Maxwell booked
A little harsh, you might say. Maxwell bodychecks a Crewe man with the opposition on the attack.
Save!
Louis Jones is quick off his line to deny Shilow Tracey as Crewe go straight on the attack from kick-off.
GOAL - Rovers lead!
Doncaster break and the ball makes its way to Faal on the far side of the box. He fires in low past Harvey Davies for his seventh goal of the season. Joe Ironside with the assist.
Big chance for Doncaster!
That should be 1-0. James Maxwell heads over from close range after making a lovely late run to connect with Zain Westbrooke's cross.