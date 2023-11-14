LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Accrington Stanley in FA Cup first round replay
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster looked to have booked their spot in the second round at the Eco-Power Stadium earlier this month when Harrison Biggins’ goal put them 2-1 ahead with under ten minutes to play.
But Accrington scored a late equaliser to force a replay.
The winner of tonight’s tie will play either McCann’s former employers Peterborough United or Salford City, who also require a replay.
Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers
Accrington's goalscorer comes off
Joe Pritchard is replaced by Matt Lowe due to injury.
Another Accrington chance
Jack Nolan within inches of doubling the hosts' lead with a curling 20-yard effort that only just goes over the bar.
Doncaster need to start producing some quality on the ball. They can't keep hold of it for longer than a few seconds at a time.
Great chance for Accrington
Joe Pritchard almost gets his second but his half-volley goes just over the bar. Best chance since the goal.
Joe Gubbins booked for Accrington
He takes out Joe Ironside, who has been in the thick of it early doors.
Mo Faal booked
He slides in to try and connect with a cross, misses, and catches an Accrington player with a high foot.
GOAL - Accrington lead
Joe Pritchard turns the ball in at the near post following a cross from the right-hand side. Seemed a bit easy for Accrington, that.
Chance for Rovers
An in-swinging free-kick from Ben Close is collected by the Accrington keeper at the far post. Looked to be heading towards the top corner for a brief moment.
We're under way
Ben Close gets us started
Accrington Stanley 0-0 Doncaster Rovers (7.45pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Richard Wood, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Kyle Hurst, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Mo Faal
Subs: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Degruchy
Accrington: Jon McCracken, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Kelvin Mellor, Shaun Whalley, Joe Pritchard, Rosaire Longelo, Joe Gubbins, Jack Nolan, Tommy Leigh, Seamus Conneely, Korede Adedoyin
Subs: Jack McIntyre, Lewis Shipley, Ben Woods, Matt Lowe, Dan Martin, Aaron Pickles, Leslie, Adekoya, Owen Devenport, Josh Woods