LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Accrington Stanley in FA Cup first round replay

Doncaster Rovers could set up a tie with manager Grant McCann’s old club if they beat Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup first round replay.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT
Doncaster looked to have booked their spot in the second round at the Eco-Power Stadium earlier this month when Harrison Biggins’ goal put them 2-1 ahead with under ten minutes to play.

But Accrington scored a late equaliser to force a replay.

The winner of tonight’s tie will play either McCann’s former employers Peterborough United or Salford City, who also require a replay.

Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers

20:19 GMT

Accrington's goalscorer comes off

Joe Pritchard is replaced by Matt Lowe due to injury.

20:14 GMT

Another Accrington chance

Jack Nolan within inches of doubling the hosts' lead with a curling 20-yard effort that only just goes over the bar.

Doncaster need to start producing some quality on the ball. They can't keep hold of it for longer than a few seconds at a time.

20:09 GMT

Great chance for Accrington

Joe Pritchard almost gets his second but his half-volley goes just over the bar. Best chance since the goal.

19:59 GMT

Joe Gubbins booked for Accrington

He takes out Joe Ironside, who has been in the thick of it early doors.

19:56 GMT

Mo Faal booked

He slides in to try and connect with a cross, misses, and catches an Accrington player with a high foot.

19:53 GMT

GOAL - Accrington lead

Joe Pritchard turns the ball in at the near post following a cross from the right-hand side. Seemed a bit easy for Accrington, that.

19:52 GMT

Chance for Rovers

An in-swinging free-kick from Ben Close is collected by the Accrington keeper at the far post. Looked to be heading towards the top corner for a brief moment.

19:46 GMT

We're under way

Ben Close gets us started

19:32 GMT

Accrington Stanley 0-0 Doncaster Rovers (7.45pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Richard Wood, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Kyle Hurst, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Mo Faal

Subs: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Degruchy

Accrington: Jon McCracken, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Kelvin Mellor, Shaun Whalley, Joe Pritchard, Rosaire Longelo, Joe Gubbins, Jack Nolan, Tommy Leigh, Seamus Conneely, Korede Adedoyin

Subs: Jack McIntyre, Lewis Shipley, Ben Woods, Matt Lowe, Dan Martin, Aaron Pickles, Leslie, Adekoya, Owen Devenport, Josh Woods

18:46 GMT

Accrington Stanley team news

