News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers include ex-Manchester United youngster in squad for Boston United friendly

Doncaster Rovers continue their preparations for the new season with a trip to Boston United this evening.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST

Rovers began their warm-up friendlies with a 3-1 win over ninth-tier Rossington Main on Saturday, but face a sterner test against National League North opposition in their next outing.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Boston United v Doncaster Rovers (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).Boston United v Doncaster Rovers (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).
Boston United v Doncaster Rovers (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

Boston United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Show new updates
20:37 BST

HT 3-1

A very good first half from Doncaster, who grew increasingly dominant. Ironside (2) and Rowe with the goals to cancel out Keaton Ward’s opener. Expecting a new team for the second half.

20:34 BST

Another chance

Tommy Rowe sends a low shot wide after Kyle Hurst laid the ball into his path. A good first 45 from both.

20:32 BST

Unucky

Kyle Hurst is released down the left and gets a delivery into the box, which is desperately cleared with Sotona ready to pounce.

Five minutes added on at the end of the first half. A bunch of Rovers subs warming up so expect plenty of changes at the break.

20:21 BST

Lovely stuff

Tommy Rowe plays a scooped pass into the path of Kyle Hurst, whose cross into the box just evades his teammate at the far post. Almost a lovely goal.

Rovers well on top now.

20:18 BST

Corner Rovers

George Broadbent wins the ball back in Boston’s half and feeds Deji Sotona, who makes a driving run and sees his shot at goal deflected for a corner.

20:14 BST

GOAL - 3-1!

Joe Ironside grabs his second after meeting Kyle Hurst’s low cross into the six-yard box.

20:13 BSTUpdated 20:14 BST

GOAL - 2-1

Tommy Rowe’s low strike from outside the area takes a deflection and finds the bottom corner via the post with Gregory wrong-footed.

20:12 BST

A word on Ironside

Definitely brings some ‘experienced forward play’ to the side, if you get my gist. Can hold the ball up well, too.

20:07 BSTUpdated 20:08 BST

Boston booking

Tom Edge is given a yellow for a nasty challenge on Deji Sotona. Three poor tackles and counting from the hosts.

20:06 BST

Chance!

George Broadbent meets a cross at the far post and draws a point-blank save from Gregory.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Boston UnitedNational League North