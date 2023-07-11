LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers include ex-Manchester United youngster in squad for Boston United friendly
Rovers began their warm-up friendlies with a 3-1 win over ninth-tier Rossington Main on Saturday, but face a sterner test against National League North opposition in their next outing.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Boston United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
HT 3-1
A very good first half from Doncaster, who grew increasingly dominant. Ironside (2) and Rowe with the goals to cancel out Keaton Ward’s opener. Expecting a new team for the second half.
Another chance
Tommy Rowe sends a low shot wide after Kyle Hurst laid the ball into his path. A good first 45 from both.
Unucky
Kyle Hurst is released down the left and gets a delivery into the box, which is desperately cleared with Sotona ready to pounce.
Five minutes added on at the end of the first half. A bunch of Rovers subs warming up so expect plenty of changes at the break.
Lovely stuff
Tommy Rowe plays a scooped pass into the path of Kyle Hurst, whose cross into the box just evades his teammate at the far post. Almost a lovely goal.
Rovers well on top now.
Corner Rovers
George Broadbent wins the ball back in Boston’s half and feeds Deji Sotona, who makes a driving run and sees his shot at goal deflected for a corner.
GOAL - 3-1!
Joe Ironside grabs his second after meeting Kyle Hurst’s low cross into the six-yard box.
GOAL - 2-1
Tommy Rowe’s low strike from outside the area takes a deflection and finds the bottom corner via the post with Gregory wrong-footed.
A word on Ironside
Definitely brings some ‘experienced forward play’ to the side, if you get my gist. Can hold the ball up well, too.
Boston booking
Tom Edge is given a yellow for a nasty challenge on Deji Sotona. Three poor tackles and counting from the hosts.
Chance!
George Broadbent meets a cross at the far post and draws a point-blank save from Gregory.