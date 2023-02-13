LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers fans put questions to the club’s owners
Doncaster Rovers fans will have the chance to put their questions to the club’s owners at a Q&A session tonight.
Major shareholders David Blunt, Terry Bramall and Gavin Baldwin will be present at the club’s annual Meet the Owners event, as will head of football operations James Coppinger and first-team head coach Danny Schofield.
Doncaster’s hierarchy is facing pressure from sections of the fanbase following two tough years which has seen the team fall back into the fourth tier, having been in contention for promotion to the Championship in early 2021.
Last month chief executive Baldwin revealed the club is now self-sustainable and operating without owner funding, which raised questions over the future commitment of Bramall and Blunt.
Tonight’s event is due to begin at around 6.30pm with a presentation from Coppinger on first team affairs, including the changes made since he took on the role.
Questions will then be taken from supporters until 8pm.
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers fans put questions to the club’s owners
Key Events
- Major shareholders David Blunt, Terry Bramall and Gavin Baldwin face fans’ questions
- Head of football operations James Coppinger and head coach Danny Schofield will also answer questions from supporters
We’re expecting a variety of topics to be covered in tonight’s Q&A, from the owners’ plans for the club moving forward to the temperature of the pies served on matchdays.
Stay with us and keep refreshing this page for updates through until the event closes at 8pm. We’ll be bringing more stories on this throughout the day tomorrow, too.