Steve and Paul talked team news and predicted line-ups for tomorrow’s visit of Harrogate, new signings, and a summer of change at the Eco-Power Stadium.

With high expectations under new boss Grant McCann, the pair also gave their prediction for the season ahead.

The podcast was hosted on Twitter Spaces. You can listen via this link from around 4:30 onwards: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1zqKVPqPeWpJB?s=20