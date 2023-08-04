News you can trust since 1925
Listen to the Doncaster Rovers season preview podcast from the Doncaster Free Press

With the new season almost upon us, Rovers reporter Steve Jones joined Paul Goodwin to discuss all things Doncaster Rovers.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

Steve and Paul talked team news and predicted line-ups for tomorrow’s visit of Harrogate, new signings, and a summer of change at the Eco-Power Stadium.

With high expectations under new boss Grant McCann, the pair also gave their prediction for the season ahead.

The podcast was hosted on Twitter Spaces. You can listen via this link from around 4:30 onwards: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1zqKVPqPeWpJB?s=20

Enjoy!

