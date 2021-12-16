Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers: What Covid rules must fans follow? Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? Is there any team news?

Joseph Olowu celebrates his winner against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Buoyed by their 1-0 win at home to Shrewsbury Town last time out, Rovers could move to within three points of the 18th placed Imps with another victory this weekend.

These two sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture last month.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Lincoln this coming Saturday (December 16) at the LNER Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Lincoln City win 7/10

Draw 9/4

Doncaster Rovers win 15/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers online?

Rovers’ clash with Lincoln will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

A limited number of tickets were still available on Wednesday.

What Covid rules will fans have to follow at Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

The Imps have restricted capacity of the LNER Stadium to 9,999 following the introduction of Plan B restrictions.

Travelling Rovers fans will not need a Covid-19 passport or a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to the stadium.

Is there any team news ahead of Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Ben Close (knee/hamstring) is thought to be the player closest to returning from injury but it is unclear whether the midfielder will be ready in time for this weekend.

Interim boss Gary McSheffrey is due to speak to the media at 2pm today and will provide an injury update.

Omar Bogle was missing from the matchday squad against Shrewsbury Town last weekend after featuring as a substitute against Oxford United in midweek.