Wellens was left frustrated not to take home all three points on his first return to the Eco-Power Stadium following his dismissal in December, especially after a dominant first-half display.

Paul Smyth gave Orient the lead with a brilliant overhead kick with 26 minutes gone before an improved Rovers equalised through Harrison Biggins in the second period.

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens.

Wellens, who was applauded by Doncaster fans when he emerged from the team coach before kick-off, said: “It could have gone either way at the end, but it’s two points dropped because of the way we played in the first half when we ran all over them.

"You have to give credit to them because they lifted the intensity a little bit in the second half, but we resorted to playing the same way as they did.”

The O’s surrendered top spot in League Two after throwing away their lead.

Stevenage, now managed by Steve Evans, are the new leaders.

Doncaster, who were booed off at the break, moved within goal difference of the play-offs after rescuing a point.

Wellens said: "We have to give them a little bit of credit because they dug in, but we should be taking three points.

"They went a bit gung-ho, which they had to do because of the negative atmosphere around the place and we did not handle that well.

"Parts of the second half looked like a rugby game and we have to be better.”

