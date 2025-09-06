Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; League One ; Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City; 6/9/2025 KO 3.00pm;Eco Power Stadium; copyright picture;Howard Roe;07973 739229; Doncasters' Jordan Gibson celebrates his goalplaceholder image
Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; League One ; Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City; 6/9/2025 KO 3.00pm;Eco Power Stadium; copyright picture;Howard Roe;07973 739229; Doncasters' Jordan Gibson celebrates his goal

'Like a man possessed', 'tireless' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Bradford City win

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 6th Sep 2025, 16:58 BST
Doncaster Rovers tasted derby joy for the second week running, as they sealed a 3-1 win over Bradford City to move joint-top of League One.

Rovers took an early lead when Luke Molyneux applied a bullet header to Jordan Gibson's clipped cross into the box after he'd initially been stopped in his tracks by a precise Aden Baldwin tackle.

Antoni Sarcevic then dragged a shot wide as Bradford launched an immediate response. And it wasn't long before they were indeed level: Bobby Pointon's centre was spilled by Thimothee Lo-Tutala right into the path of Will Swan who couldn't miss from a yard or so out.

It was becoming a frantic affair and not long after Rovers got back in the lead with ex-Bradford man Gibson at the heart of it. He pounced on Joe Wright's loose, attempted clearance and drove towards goal before firing into the bottom-right corner. He'll have enjoyed that one given the stick he regularly gets from Bradford fans after his brief spell there - and he duly celebrated in front of the packed away end.

It then got even better just before the break when Rovers jumped into a 3-1 lead. Billy Sharp, who'd been in outstanding form and was absolutely everywhere in the first half, applied a superb, curled finish and followed Gibson's lead in lapping it up.

The visitors made two subs at half-time and they came out with more purpose. But for all their possession they failed to test Lo-Tutala's goal whatsoever. Chances for Rovers to extend their lead were few and far between with Harry Clifton just shooting over during a rare breakaway, as the hosts mostly soaked up the Bantams' pressure and broke when they could.

In the end it was a comfortable victory as Grant McCann's win moved on to 16 points, level with leaders Cardiff City.

Won't want to watch back his gaffe for Bradford's goal; a clear and costly fumble. That said, Bradford didn't register a single attempt on target after that with TLT largely a spectator.

1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7

Won't want to watch back his gaffe for Bradford's goal; a clear and costly fumble. That said, Bradford didn't register a single attempt on target after that with TLT largely a spectator.

Moved across to fill in at right-back and did a more-than-comfortable job there, keeping it quiet all game and massively contributing to another derby win.

2. Connor O'Riordan 8

Moved across to fill in at right-back and did a more-than-comfortable job there, keeping it quiet all game and massively contributing to another derby win.

Experienced head just what was needed when Bradford upped the ante second half. A plethora of clearances - 14 in the end - that were vital to keeping visitors at bay.

3. Matty Pearson 8

Experienced head just what was needed when Bradford upped the ante second half. A plethora of clearances - 14 in the end - that were vital to keeping visitors at bay.

Took a hefty whack first half but was ok to continue and played his part in a solid defensive job as Rovers held firm.

4. Jay McGrath 8

Took a hefty whack first half but was ok to continue and played his part in a solid defensive job as Rovers held firm.

