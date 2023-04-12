Letters: 'Be careful what you wish for' and Doncaster Rovers 'on road to nowhere'

Should we be careful what we wish for?

Consider the turmoil at Scunthorpe where two successive relegations was confirmed at the weekend. And at York City where progress has been blighted by similar takeover turmoil and they are too close to the bottom of the National League for comfort.

The National league North is full of former league sides. Look at the mess made up in Darlington by their former chairman.

A small group of disgruntled Rovers fans held a protest about the running of the club before Monday's game.

Even the successful reign of John Ryan included the famous failed Willy McKay experiment and resulted in the sacking of Sean O'Driscoll and relegation from the Championship.

For those younger fans that think our current sponsors might be a better solution to our current board, look them up on Google, check out their accounts and you will find a much smaller operation than Doncaster Rovers and its playing budget.

With the team just outside the play-offs and the football not great the fans wanted more creative football. The club put in charge a coach more suited to that style of play. Count up the number of points lost conceding possession at the back in recent weeks. By my reckoning probably around 12 to 15 points.

Monday's performance was less risky with more football played where it should be, in the opposition half, and for that perhaps Rovers deserved more from the match.

I think us older fans who remember most of our football being played in the bottom division take a longer view of the off-field activity. The long stewardship of Mr Bramall has only seen three seasons played in that division and without doubt should be viewed as a success.

Until someone else comes along with even deeper pockets we should let him get on with his arm’s length approach where the manager/coach picks the team and the resources are in place for that to happen. Don't forget the board don't often say no to those requests.

Look at all that money wasted down the road at Nottingham Forest bringing in the players the chairman wanted. Most of whom don't play. We have a team full of players that Richie Wellens, Gary McSheffery and Danny Schofield all requested.

Perhaps if we just all get behind the team we might just have some more years of league football to enjoy?

The road back from the National League is even harder now than it was after the disastrous Richardson years of the late 90s. It's taken Wrexham 15 years.

Andy Faulkner, South Stand

What an absolute mess this club is in!

I just cannot believe that, even though his team turns in awful performances every week, the manager has been told that his future with the club is safe.

This really does let you know that the owners have not got a clue how to run a club.

Terry Bramall needs to ask himself if he really does want to throw his promised money away. Why would you want to do this?

Serious questions need to be addressed at Doncaster Rovers!

Like a lot of other people, it saddens me to say that we now appear to be a club on the way to nowhere.

Rodger Bird