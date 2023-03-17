News you can trust since 1925
Leicester City youngster receives England call-up after impressing at Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers defender Ben Nelson has once again been called up to the England Under-19 side.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 17th Mar 2023, 20:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 20:21 GMT

The highly rated centre-back, who is on loan from Leicester City, has made nine appearances for Doncaster since joining them until the end of the season in January.

He will miss Rovers’ fixtures against Crawley Town on Tuesday and Northampton Town a week tomorrow as the Young Lions take part in UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying.

Nelson, 18, played three 2023 U19 EURO qualifying games for England in September as they qualified for the Elite Round.

Ben Nelson has been called up to represent England U19s.
He previously represented England Under-18s six times and was capped by Scotland at under-16 level.

Simon Rusk’s side will take on Hungary at Walsall’s Bescott Stadium on Wednesday, Iceland at Rotherham’s New York Stadium on Saturday and Turkey at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Tuesday 28 March.

Nelson spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rochdale, with whom he made his professional debut on the opening day of the 22/23 season.

