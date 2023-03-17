The highly rated centre-back, who is on loan from Leicester City, has made nine appearances for Doncaster since joining them until the end of the season in January.

He will miss Rovers’ fixtures against Crawley Town on Tuesday and Northampton Town a week tomorrow as the Young Lions take part in UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson, 18, played three 2023 U19 EURO qualifying games for England in September as they qualified for the Elite Round.

Ben Nelson has been called up to represent England U19s.

He previously represented England Under-18s six times and was capped by Scotland at under-16 level.

Simon Rusk’s side will take on Hungary at Walsall’s Bescott Stadium on Wednesday, Iceland at Rotherham’s New York Stadium on Saturday and Turkey at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Tuesday 28 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad