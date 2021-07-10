Left-sided forward set for medical with Doncaster Rovers
Terms have been agreed with a player to fill the left wing berth at Doncaster Rovers, the Free Press understands.
The individual in question will have a medical with the club on Saturday morning with the deal expected to be confirmed later in the day.
He will not feature in the friendly with Rossington Main on Saturday afternoon but is set to be at Oxford Road to be put through his paces by the Rovers fitness coaches.
Securing a left winger has been a priority for boss Richie Wellens over the last couple of weeks and he finally secured his man on Friday morning.
The player in question - who has made almost 250 senior appearances - is not an out-and-out winger but can play as a left forward, as well as in other positions across the front line.
He will likely feature on the left of a front three in Wellens’ side.