The 18-year-old’s will be training together daily from now until the end of the season after England youth international Nelson signed on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.

Both players are enjoying their breakthrough seasons in men’s football, although Faulkner is not currently in the first-team plans at Doncaster.

He will likely spend the second half of the campaign out on loan.

Doncaster Rovers youngster Bobby Faulkner.

Rovers’ head coach Schofield said: “Bobby probably has attributes Ben doesn’t and vice versa. They are both strong in different areas.

"We spoke to Bobby about the areas we feel he needs to really learn and improve and I think with Ben in the building it helps Bobby develop.

"But Ben can look at Bobby and see areas where he needs to improve.

"I always speak about that competition and people driving each other to be better, and I feel as though that’s what we have got.”

Nelson, a left-sided defender, made nine starts during a 12-game loan spell at Rochdale earlier this term.

Faulkner, who has made 13 appearances for Doncaster this season, is currently recovering from a broken jaw sustained while on loan at eighth-tier Worksop Town last month.

He has returned to light training and could be able to return to playing in around a fortnight.

Doncaster want Norton-born Faulkner to improve technically, given his lack of experience in an academy system.

