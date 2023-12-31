League Two transfer window: Doncaster Rovers agree loan deal with Bolton for former Wolves man, Mansfield Town and Bradford City keen on Sutton United striker and Wrexham eyeing up Peterborough United striker - 31st Dec
Rovers are said to have already done their first deal, with the Football Insider website reporting a loan move for a Bolton Wanderers forward has been agreed
Mansfield Town, Wrexham and Bradford City are amongst the League Two sides rumoured to be looking to bolster their attacking options.
Swindon Town will need to rejig their plans with Bradford City set to dish them out a big blow.
MK Dons have a big decision to make over the future of Dan Kemp, who has been in fine form on loan at Swindon Town.
Elsewhere, Notts County and Walsall have already done business.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 31st December 2023.