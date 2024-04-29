League Two club sack manager just two days after thrilling Doncaster Rovers draw

Gillingham have parted company with boss Stephen Clemence, just 48 hours on from their final day clash with Doncaster Rovers.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
The two sides played out a 2-2 thriller with Rovers going in at half-time two goals to the good thanks to strikes from Joe Ironside and Luke Molyneux. The hosts rallied though and took advantage of Thimothee Lo-Tutala's red card with Tim Dieng scoring direct from a free-kick before a Tom Anderson own goal restored parity.

The hosts could have won it but for a fine, late save by replacement goalkeeper Louis Jones that helped preserve the point that confirmed Rovers' place in the play-offs.

For the Gills it rounded off an up-and-down campaign as they finished 12th - six points shy of the play-off places.

And Clemence, who was only appointed to his first managerial role last November, has now paid the price after the club announced that he has left on Monday.

A statement said: "Despite an improvement in performances and style of play, sadly results have not met the expectations set by the club and, as a result, the board believe a change is necessary to give the club the best possible chance of gaining promotion next season."

Speaking in what proved to be his final post-match interview after the draw with Grant McCann's side, Clemence was asked about the pressure being on for next season and replied: "I am not naive. It’s my first job as head coach but I have been involved since I was a little boy. I know anything can happen in football."

