League Two club sack manager just two days after thrilling Doncaster Rovers draw
The two sides played out a 2-2 thriller with Rovers going in at half-time two goals to the good thanks to strikes from Joe Ironside and Luke Molyneux. The hosts rallied though and took advantage of Thimothee Lo-Tutala's red card with Tim Dieng scoring direct from a free-kick before a Tom Anderson own goal restored parity.
The hosts could have won it but for a fine, late save by replacement goalkeeper Louis Jones that helped preserve the point that confirmed Rovers' place in the play-offs.
For the Gills it rounded off an up-and-down campaign as they finished 12th - six points shy of the play-off places.
And Clemence, who was only appointed to his first managerial role last November, has now paid the price after the club announced that he has left on Monday.
A statement said: "Despite an improvement in performances and style of play, sadly results have not met the expectations set by the club and, as a result, the board believe a change is necessary to give the club the best possible chance of gaining promotion next season."
Speaking in what proved to be his final post-match interview after the draw with Grant McCann's side, Clemence was asked about the pressure being on for next season and replied: "I am not naive. It’s my first job as head coach but I have been involved since I was a little boy. I know anything can happen in football."
