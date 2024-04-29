Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two sides played out a 2-2 thriller with Rovers going in at half-time two goals to the good thanks to strikes from Joe Ironside and Luke Molyneux. The hosts rallied though and took advantage of Thimothee Lo-Tutala's red card with Tim Dieng scoring direct from a free-kick before a Tom Anderson own goal restored parity.

The hosts could have won it but for a fine, late save by replacement goalkeeper Louis Jones that helped preserve the point that confirmed Rovers' place in the play-offs.

For the Gills it rounded off an up-and-down campaign as they finished 12th - six points shy of the play-off places.

And Clemence, who was only appointed to his first managerial role last November, has now paid the price after the club announced that he has left on Monday.

A statement said: "Despite an improvement in performances and style of play, sadly results have not met the expectations set by the club and, as a result, the board believe a change is necessary to give the club the best possible chance of gaining promotion next season."