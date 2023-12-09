News you can trust since 1925
League Two: Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash away at Accrington Stanley.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Doncaster Rovers' Joe Ironside slots home the winning goal at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Second Round Replay last month. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)Doncaster Rovers' Joe Ironside slots home the winning goal at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Second Round Replay last month. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)
Doncaster Rovers' Joe Ironside slots home the winning goal at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Second Round Replay last month. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

We will bring you all the major updates throughout the afternoon as Rovers look to secure only their third away league victory of the season at play-off chasing Accrington Stanley. There will also be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.

17:02 GMT

Full time

Our match report will be online shortly. Not a classic here but a hard fought point for Rovers.

17:01 GMT

Full time

The full time whistle sounds. It finishes 0-0.

16:55 GMT

90

Five minutes of injury time have been added.

0-0

16:48 GMT

84

So, so close! Substitue Biggins hits the bar with a header!

0-0

16:39 GMT

76

A header at the other end lands safely in the arms of Jones.

0-0

16:37 GMT

73

Chance for Rovers! Great ball in from the right lands onto the head of Ironside but he can't get it on target!

0-0

16:29 GMT

64

Scramble in the Rovers box before the visitors clear. Seamus Conneely is late on Faal though and that's a booking.

0-0

16:23 GMT

60

We've reached the hour mark. It's still 0-0. It's still raining.

16:12 GMT

48

Another chance for the home side but Rovers somehow clear!

0-0

16:12 GMT

47

First chance of the second half falls to Shaun Whalley but his volley doesn't trouble Jones.

0-0

