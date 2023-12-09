League Two: Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates throughout the afternoon as Rovers look to secure only their third away league victory of the season at play-off chasing Accrington Stanley. There will also be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.
League Two: Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Full time
Our match report will be online shortly. Not a classic here but a hard fought point for Rovers.
Full time
The full time whistle sounds. It finishes 0-0.
Five minutes of injury time have been added.
0-0
So, so close! Substitue Biggins hits the bar with a header!
0-0
A header at the other end lands safely in the arms of Jones.
0-0
Chance for Rovers! Great ball in from the right lands onto the head of Ironside but he can't get it on target!
0-0
Scramble in the Rovers box before the visitors clear. Seamus Conneely is late on Faal though and that's a booking.
0-0
We've reached the hour mark. It's still 0-0. It's still raining.
Another chance for the home side but Rovers somehow clear!
0-0
First chance of the second half falls to Shaun Whalley but his volley doesn't trouble Jones.
0-0