Michael Smith, John Marquis, Eliis Harrison, Sam Morsy

League One's 20 dirtiest players - including Rotherham, Ipswich and Wigan bad boys but none from Doncaster Rovers

Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, Doncaster Rovers collected 74 yellow cards and two reds.

By Sam Cox
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:28 pm

Rovers finished seventh in the League One ‘fair play table’ which was topped by Plymouth Argyle, while Charlton Althletic had the worst disciplinary record (106 yellows, four reds).

But how did Rovers’ squad compare to the division’s dirtiest players, based on average fouls per game?

Their highest player on the list is Joe Dodoo (1.7) who ranked 33rd and he is closely followed by Matt Smith (1.7) in 35th.

Ethan Galbraith was Rovers’ most booked player, picking up nine yellow cards over the course of the season, but his average fouls per game was 0.8.

So who features in the top 20 in League One according to whoscored.com? Here’s what we found out...

1. Kyle Vassell - Cheltenham Town (20th)

Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 1 Red cards: 0 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

2. Lee Evans - Ipswich (19th)

Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 4 Red cards: 0 Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

3. Dion Charles - Bolton (18th)

Fouls per-game: 1.8 Yellows: 4 Reds: 0 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

4. John Marquis - Lincoln (17th)

Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 4 Red cards: 0 Picture: Robin Jones

Photo: Robin Jones

Photo Sales
League OneDoncaster RoversIpswichWiganJoe Dodoo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5