League One's 20 dirtiest players - including Rotherham, Ipswich and Wigan bad boys but none from Doncaster Rovers

Rovers finished seventh in the League One ‘fair play table’ which was topped by Plymouth Argyle, while Charlton Althletic had the worst disciplinary record (106 yellows, four reds).

But how did Rovers’ squad compare to the division’s dirtiest players, based on average fouls per game?

Their highest player on the list is Joe Dodoo (1.7) who ranked 33rd and he is closely followed by Matt Smith (1.7) in 35th.

Ethan Galbraith was Rovers’ most booked player, picking up nine yellow cards over the course of the season, but his average fouls per game was 0.8.

So who features in the top 20 in League One according to whoscored.com? Here’s what we found out...

1. Kyle Vassell - Cheltenham Town (20th) Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 1 Red cards: 0 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Lee Evans - Ipswich (19th) Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 4 Red cards: 0 Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3. Dion Charles - Bolton (18th) Fouls per-game: 1.8 Yellows: 4 Reds: 0 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. John Marquis - Lincoln (17th) Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 4 Red cards: 0 Picture: Robin Jones Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales