Rovers of course return to League One after last season’s thrilling title win. It means a step up in quality is need as Rovers come up against higher quality players.
With club’s now returning to pre-season training, and the fixtures out later this week, all eyes are now firmly on the fast-approaching next season.
Here we look at some of the recent deals done by clubs around League One.
1. Owen Goodman
Huddersfield Town have agreed a loan deal for Crystal Palace keeper Owen Goodman, The 21-year-old played in all 49 matches as the Dons won the play-offs, and his record of 24 clean sheets, including one in each of the play-off ties, was a major reason the club secured a return to League One. Photo: Getty Images
2. Murphy Cooper
Barnsley have signed QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper on a season-long loan deal. The 23-year-old extended his contract with the Championship club earlier on Monday and will now spend the forthcoming campaign with the Tykes. He spent last season on loan with Stevenage and kept 16 clean sheets in 37 League One appearances. Photo: Getty Images
3. JJ McKiernan (right)
Burton Albion have signed midfielder JJ McKiernan on a season-long loan from fellow League One club Lincoln City. The 23-year-old returns to the Pirelli Stadium for a second loan stint after joining for the second half of last season, starting 19 matches to help the Brewers avoid relegation. Photo: Getty Images
4. Mark O’Mahony
Leyton Orient are reportedly making a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Mark O’Mahony on a loan deal. The O’s are looking to make a loan move for 20-year-old Mark O’Mahony, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth in the Championship. Richie Wellens’ side have already lost their two top scorers from the last campaign, with Charlie Kelman (21 goals) and Jamie Donley (eight goals) both leaving. Photo: Getty Images
