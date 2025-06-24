4 . Mark O’Mahony

Leyton Orient are reportedly making a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Mark O’Mahony on a loan deal. The O’s are looking to make a loan move for 20-year-old Mark O’Mahony, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth in the Championship. Richie Wellens’ side have already lost their two top scorers from the last campaign, with Charlie Kelman (21 goals) and Jamie Donley (eight goals) both leaving. Photo: Getty Images