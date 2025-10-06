Doncaster Rovers are without a win in four following the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers are without a win in four following the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

League One Supercomputer issues shock finishing positions for Doncaster Rovers, Reading, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:03 BST
The good start to the season has faded away for Rovers.

The 1-1 draw with Burton Albion at the weekend leaves Rovers without a win in four as their flying start to the season drops off.

It leaves Rovers 10th in the table and still nearer the play-off places than the drop zone.

Below them Peterborough, Reading and Blackpool are all still struggling.

Rotherham picked up a point, while Leyton Orient are looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats. Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

At the top Stevange are going great guns with three wins on the spin, while it’s four in a row for AFC Wimbledon.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks the season will go.

94pts (+33)

1. Bradford City

94pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+42)

2. Stevenage

91pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

3. AFC Wimbledon

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

83pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

