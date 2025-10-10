Matt Bloomfield was sacked by Luton after their defeat to Stevenage, while Blackpool parted company with Steve Bruce after their seventh defeat in 11 games on Saturday.

Around the league pressure will be growing on Noel Hunt (Reading), Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient), Darren Ferguson (Peterborough United) and Matt Hamshaw (Rotherham) after their side’s slow starts to the League One season.

So which manager is likely to be the next to join Bloomfield and Bruce in looking for a new job?

Here betting company OLBG has commissioned this analytical research to bring you the answers. Each manager has a pressure rating out of 100.

See if you agree with the findings below, with managers running from least to most likely.

How it works

OLBG commissioned an analytical model to assess and predict which managers are most under pressure across England’s top four divisions.

This model was based on a range of data points including each club’s expected league position and points compared to where they currently sit in the table, length of the manager’s tenure, how much money was spent in the summer transfer window and number of arrivals, and a weighting based on expectations ahead of the season.

These variables were used to produce a single output, the Sack Pressure Meter, that was used to rank the managers in each division plus the full 92 clubs overall.