Name: Stephen Page

Publication: Cambridge News

Key ins: Lloyd Jones, James Brophy, Jack Lankester, Sam Smith, Jensen Weir

Key outs: Paul Mullin, Kyle Knoyle, Luke Hannant, Hiram Boateng, Jubril Okedina

Reasons for optimism: The U’s are set to embark on their first season in the third tier since the 2001/02 campaign, having secured promotion from League Two last season. United had a memorable campaign last term, after six previous seasons of being unable to challenge the promotion places in the division below. Out of the Football League as recently as 2014, the club are heading back in the right direction, and have an exciting challenge ahead to look forward to.

Reasons for caution: United will be widely tipped to drop straight back down into League Two due to not being an established League One club, and will need to adapt quickly to the new level. The U’s have also lost two of their best players from last season in Paul Mullin and Kyle Knoyle. Losing 34-goal striker Mullin is a particular blow to their chances, with his goals leaving a significant void, posing the question as to whether United have enough goals in their team.

Predicted finish: 18th - The U’s are good enough to stay up in my view but are expected to finish in the lower part of the table.

Three to go up: Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland

Four to go down: AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood, Morecambe, Shrewsbury