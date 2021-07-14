Latest update on Ed Williams' future with Doncaster Rovers

The midfielder has been on the fringes since joining Rovers last summer and has been told he is not in Wellens’ plans for the coming season.

The Rovers boss is looking to free up wages where possible and hopes the 25-year-old can secure a move elsewhere before the start of the season.

“We’ve made Ed Williams aware that he is free to find another club,” Wellens said.

Ed Williams in training with Rovers last week

“Ed didn’t travel up to Scotland with us in order to give himself the best opportunity to find another club.

“He wasn’t involved too much last year.

“He’s on what I would say is a decent League One wage and if we can free that up it might allow us to probably bring two bodies in.”

Williams joined Rovers last summer from Kidderminster Harriers. He made 17 appearances for Rovers last term, but started only two matches - in the FA Cup against FC United of Manchester and in the Papa John’s Trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.

Wellens hopes to send some of the club’s younger players out on loan for experience.

But he says his plans suffered a setback with the cancellation of the friendly with Spennymoor Town on Tuesday.

“We would have liked the Spennymoor game to showcase a few of our younger players,” Wellens said.

“I do think in terms of their first team minutes in league action, they will be limited next year.

“So if we can get them a loan move where they train with us every day so we can keep an eye on them but they also get match action on a Saturday, that would be the ideal scenario.

“I think Spennymoor were interested in one or two so that has been a bit of a dampener because I think there might have been someone there.”

