Latest ticket figure revealed as Doncaster Rovers prepare for pivotal Barrow fixture
As of 9.30am this (Thursday) morning, 8,577 tickets had been sold in full for the visit of Barrow (3pm).
This includes season ticket holders, away fans and those purchasing for just this fixture.
With interest being drummed up for the game thanks to Rovers' superb winning streak the attendance is well on course to surpass 9,000 with another two days left until matchday.
Meanwhile, Rovers are not expecting to hear news of any additional tickets being potentially allocated for the final game of the season at Gillingham until the weekend at the earliest.
Rovers supporters have quickly snapped up the initial block of tickets, roughly 400, and are hopeful of being given more for the Priestfield Stadium finale on Saturday, April 27.
