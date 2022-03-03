Latest round-up from Doncaster Rovers Saturday League as Bentley Village produce another cup upset

Football

Fresh from beating Premier Division side Denaby United in the Doncaster FA Challenge Cup, the Division One outfit this time knocked out higher league opposition in the shape of Armthorpe Welfare Development.

Aiden Davies (2) and Ryan Walker were on target for the Villagers in a 3-2 win, while Ollie Hemstock and Rory Millar replied for Armthorpe.

Blake Cairns Foundation eased to an 8-0 victory against FC Doncaster A courtesy of a Ryan Evans hat trick and goals from Chris Earl (2), Carl Reade, Cain Wellings and John Forbes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatfield Main and Bawtry Town were involved in a thrilling first round tie which had to be decided on penalties.

A 3-3 draw saw Kriss Wells, Damien Wieczorek and Richard Gover net for Hatfield, while Adam Allison, Ryan Marsh and Michael Jameson replied for Bawtry before Hatfield won 4-2 on spot kicks.

Tickhill Juniors overcame Armthorpe Rovers 3-1 with goals from Blaine Humphreys, Dave Sidebottom and Liam Cross. Callum Lowndes replied for Rovers.

Steve Ellor scored his 300th goal for Denaby United in a comfortable 6-1 win for the Premier Division outfit against Division One basement side Upton United.

Ellor bagged a hat trick with Rhys Brailey (2) and Aaron Harrison also on target for Denaby.

Yorkshire Main Reserves triumphed 3-1 at Epworth Town Colts Development thanks to Ben Kurde brace and Jono Croft goal.

Daniel Goluch scored four times in ISG Doncaster’s 5-1 win at home to Hemsworth Town. Adrian Vulc completed their nap hand.

Premier Division side FC Doncaster B were 4-3 winners against Division One outfit Askern Miners Reserves.

Meanwhile, Premier Division leaders Rossington Main Reserves made it 15 wins from 15 games with a 4-1 win at third-placed Epworth Town Colts.

Shaun Mundy, Josh Yeoman Josh Skill and Daniel Green were on target for Main, who have a three-point lead at the top and have played three games fewer than second-placed Blake Cairns Foundation.

Yorkshire Main are up to fourth after a 7-1 win at Maltby Juniors. Ben Clark and Tristan Taylor both hit trebles and Ash Evans was also on target.

Division One leaders Adwick Park Foresters had to work hard for a 1-0 win against Bessacarr FC Development.

Jack Roberts netted for Adwick who have an eight-point lead but second-placed Bentley Village do have two games in hand.

*Sutton Rovers and AFC Bentley were involved in an eventful 2-2 draw in the Central Midlands League.

Adi Parker’s second minute goal was cancelled out just after the hour mark by Luke Flanagan.