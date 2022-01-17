Latest on Tommy Rowe, Jordy Hiwula and Ro-Shaun Williams ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Cambridge United

Tommy Rowe

Rowe was withdrawn late in Saturday’s defeat to Wigan Athletic having complained of tightness in his thigh.

McSheffrey says the initial signs are good that the veteran will be able to shake off the problem, though he also picked up a broken nose at the weekend.

“Tommy has been with the physio this morning with the tight quad,” he said.

“We’re not sure whether it was a kick or a bit of fatigue.

“His nose is a bit all over the place. His nose is in pain but his quad is not so much painful as a bit sore to touch which suggests it might have been a kick. If that’s the case then we hope he’ll be okay.

“I don’t think he’d have a problem with his nose.

“I think he’d just put a mask on and get on with it. I don’t think he’d shirk a game just for a broken nose.”

Both Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring) missed Saturday’s game.

McSheffrey has ruled out centre half Williams and is not confident Hiwula will be available.

He said: “Jordy is going to work with the physio today and he’s down as an amber on my player watch list.

“Ro-Shaun won’t be available.

“I’m not confident that Jordy will be available but we’re hopeful it’s not a hamstring pull.

“We hope it’s more of a heavy deadleg on it from a bit of a knock in training the other day.

“But I’m not too confident he’ll feature.”

*