Latest on Tommy Rowe after his return to action for Doncaster Rovers

Richie Wellens revealed he wanted to avoid playing Tommy Rowe at all during Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Charlton Athletic.

By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 8:00 am
Tommy Rowe looks for a way through against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX

Rowe started the game on the bench after suffering a back spasm against Cheltenham Town the previous weekend, an issue which then forced him to miss the draw with Cambridge United.

With Rovers 2-0 down and looking on course for a comfortable loss at The Valley, Wellens sent Rowe on after 57 minutes.

Afterwards Wellens admitted he would have preferred to leave the 33-year-old on the sidelines but he is confident he will be fit to face Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

“We didn’t want to play him at all,” he told the Free Press.

“He did a light pool session on the morning of the game and his back was still stiff. We hope with 72 hours he can feel 100 per cent.

“If we didn’t play him today then he’d have been 100 per cent for Tuesday.

“I’d imagine now as long as he manages himself over the next few days then he’ll be okay for Tuesday.”

The Rovers boss said his only other fitness concern from the game was striker Joe Dodoo, who twisted his ankle late on but continued until the end.

