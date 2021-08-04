Latest on Doncaster Rovers recruitment as boss makes trialist decisions
Doncaster Rovers are set to offer a contract to one of the trialists who has spent time with the club this summer, the Free Press understands.
Richie Wellens solidified his plans in a recruitment meeting on Tuesday and is awaiting the go ahead from the club’s hierarchy to proceed.
Whittling down the options for turning trials into permanent deals has been a tough task for Wellens but he has set his sights on one particularly player who will add versatility to his group.
The Rovers boss is hopeful of securing a loan for a goalkeeper in time for the start of the season this weekend and is making moves towards using his other two loan slots.
It is understood Rovers still face competition for their goalkeeping target but are believed to be in the box seat for a deal to be completed.
Wellens is determined to make additions to his squad before Saturday’s opener against AFC Wimbledon with Rovers still short in several positions - particularly in attack after Fejiri Okenabirhie and Jordy Hiwula were both ruled out for several months.
Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison remains a target with the club awaiting news of the Blades’ intentions for the 18-year-old. Sunderland are strong contenders for Jebbison’s services also.
Bringing in a midfielder in the fifth and final loan slot is a priority for Wellens.
One Rovers player is close to securing a loan move away from the club, which will help free up funds for the new additions, but another is understood to have rejected the offer of a temporary switch.
One of the club’s younger players is also closing in on a loan move.
