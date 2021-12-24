Latest on Doncaster Rovers’ manager search

Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers.

After deliberating over the final two candidates following Wednesday’s second interview stage, the club’s hierarchy appear confident that they have their man, along with a plan for a fresh football structure around him.

But there is an apparent determination not to distract from preparations over Christmas weekend for Monday’s scheduled clash with Sunderland.

Caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey - who confirmed on Thursday that he had been part of the second interview stage - will continue with his plans for the game with the Black Cats and be in the dugout once again alongside assistant Frank Sinclair.

It is unclear when an announcement on the new manager will come, but confirmation on either Tuesday or Wednesday next week seems likely at this stage.

The new man will then have several days to prepare for next Sunday’s trip to Morecambe.

