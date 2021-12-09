Latest on Ben Close and other absentees ahead of Doncaster Rovers' clash with Shrewsbury Town

Ben Close

But the midfielder is closing in on his return to action.

Close suffered a knee injury at Burton Albion on his return from a month out with a hamstring problem.

The 25-year-old has been healing both injuries in the last fortnight and has begun training outside again, but only with the medical and sports science staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s back out on the grass with the physio,” caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey said.

“As I’ve said before I’m not going to rush him and risk losing him for another month.

“He’ll need at least a week out on the grass with the physio and the fitness coach.

“It’d be nice to have him back for the Christmas games but as long as he’s progressing each day over the next week, it’ll be great.”

One player McSheffrey will have available this weekend is centre back Joseph Olowu, who has completed his three match suspension.

“It’s a definite positive,” McSheffrey said.

“He’s trained really well this morning. He talks people through the game for such a young player so he gives us that bit more strength in the squad.”

Ro-Shaun Williams is progressing well with his ankle injury but will remain sidelined through the busy festive period.

“He got good news from the specialist on Tuesday,” McSheffrey said.

“He is another one that needs work with the physio when he gets back on the grass but he could be back at the beginning of January maybe.

“It’ll be another good one for then.”

Charlie Seaman and Dan Gardner continue to work with physio Jonathan Chatfield ahead of being cleared to return to training.

*